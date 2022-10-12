Road rehab project will close Peckham Lane

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A road rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane will force the closure of Peckham Lane in places starting next week.

All traffic to Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane will close starting Oct. 17 through Oct. 26 for final construction and paving operations.

RTC will maintain business access to the Reno Town Mall and the Atlantis on Virgina Street. All traffic will be detoured to Moana Lane or Redfield Parkway. The intersection of Peckham Lane and Baker Lane will also be closed intermittently during this time.

The road rehab will involve the rehabilitation of the roadway, replacement of the sidewalks, upgrading of the curb ramps, as well as making driveway improvements.

RTC will also upgrading the traffic signal at Peckham Lane/Baker Lane. Construction is expected to be done in Fall of this year, weather permitting.

This project will cost $2.6 million and is funded by fuel tax funds.

