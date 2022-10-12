Reno City Council to select Ward 3 finalists

Reno City Council
Reno City Council(Gray TV)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:15 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council will hold a meeting Wednesday to select finalists to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat. 19 people have applied to serve the remainder of Oscar Delgado’s term.

Once the finalists are selected, the public will have a couple of opportunities to meet with them. The first is Tuesday at the Evelyn Mount Community Center. The other is Oct. 19 at the Neil Road Recreation Center. People can attend the meet-and-greet events in-person or on Zoom.

Wednesday’s city council meeting starts at 10:00 a.m.

