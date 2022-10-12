Question 3 asks: Should Nevada adopt a ‘Ranked Voting’ system?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Question 3 on the ballot asks the voter to amend the Nevada Constitution to allow for an open primary in the state, and then during the general election apply a ranked voting system for all the U.S Congressional and Senate races, constitutional offices, and state legislative offices. To understand how a ranked voting system works, look to Alaska.

A recent “special” congressional race there was conducted for the first-time last month after voters approved ranked voting.

All registered voters in Alaska were allowed to participate in the open primary. In this case three of the top vote getters were placed on the General Election Ballot--Democrat Mary Peltola, Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich.

Peltola received the most first place votes, with a little more than 40%. She was followed by Sarah Palin with 31.2 % of the vote. In ranked voting if none of candidates receives 50% of the vote, the last place finisher, in this case, Nick Begich is eliminated.

The ballots are counted again.

This time, ballots where Begich was selected first, the second-choice votes on his ballot are examined with that vote going to either Peltola or Palin.

While Palin received more second place votes, Peltola received enough second-place votes to put her above the 50% mark.

In ranked voting, depending upon the number of candidates, this process continues until a candidate reaches 50%.

Those in favor of ranked voting point to this contest in Alaska to illustrate how the process works.

“Exit polls and interviews with people indicated that over 85% of the voters thought that this was simple,” says Kimi Cole a Question 3 advocate. “We understood it. It worked,” she says of responses from those exit polls.

Cole also points to the open primary which allowed all registered voters to participate in the process from the very beginning. She says the voters’ preferences are continually being counted in ranked voting during the general election.

“It seems like this is a solution in search of a problem,” says Bradley Schrager who is opposed to Question 3. “Nevada has historically, against what everyone thinks about this state, runs some of the best, sharpest, smartest elections on the cutting edge of technology. For two decades I’ve been doing this. We are on the forefront nationally,” says Schager.

Schrager an attorney, represented a group who contested Question 3 on the ballot this summer.

He says he has a problem with Nevada being a testing ground for Ranked Voting.

If approved our state would only be the third in the country to adopt the system behind Maine and Alaska. He’s not comfortable with that.

“The sort of money that’s being poured into this campaign,” he says. “They are going to spend upward of $20,000,000 dollars...from people who don’t live here…” “And it seems to be an awful big price tag where there is no groundswell of Nevadans demanding that it happen,” says Schrager.

Cole says there are several benefits to ranked voting if the Alaska experience proves anything.

“Voter turnout in Alaska was higher than any of the last three primary elections which inspired more people to come out, which we are in favor of,” says Cole. “I feel the more people who participate in our democracy the better the voices. The better the representation. The more people feel “yes” they have a voice in the process,” she says.

Because Question 3 proposes to change the state constitution, if approved by the voters in 2022, it will be on the ballot again in 2024 and need to be approved then as well. Lawmakers would adopt legislation in their 2025 session.

Ranked voting would go into effect in the 2026 election cycle.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.