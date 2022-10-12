Open for Business: Clear Facial Bar makes treating your skin to the spa fast and affordable

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Clear Facial Bar is approaching its two-month anniversary of being open for the business. Owner, Jen Jeffers, wanted to bring the same quality of facials offered at her luxury spa, Plumb and Pine, to people who may not have the time to spend all day getting pampered. Instead, Clear Facial Bar offers fast, easy and affordable facials so that everyone can treat their skin the way it deserves.

Friday, Oct. 14, Clear Facial Bar is offering $100-off their hydrafacials for a limited number of clients. A few spots are still available so sign up online. Also, you can nominate a teacher for the chance to win a free facial. Now through Oct. 22, share the teacher’s name and school that you’d like to be nominated on Clear Facial Bar’s Instagram page. Three deserving teachers will be chosen from the nominees.

To learn more about Clear Facial Bar, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

An RTC map of the Peckham Lane Closure
Road rehab project will close Peckham Lane
Understanding Nevada's Bats
Understanding Nevada's Bats
An AED
Near $7 million grant will give officers new defibrillators
Treasure Island Cast and Director
“Treasure Island” opens this weekend at TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada