New non-profit, ‘Tiny Toes,’ aims to support families of kids with complex medical conditions

A kick-off celebration on Sunday afternoon, to introduce Tiny Toes Foundation, a newly-established local non-profit that supports families of children with comp
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:30 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A kick-off celebration on Sunday afternoon, to introduce Tiny Toes Foundation, a newly-established local non-profit that supports families of children with complex medical conditions.

Started up by Amy Echard and Callie Bigrigg, two moms who know exactly what it feels like to care for a child with medically complex needs.

“I actually had a medically complex child 17 years ago, but he’s great now, he’s our tech guy, but then when my sister here went through it with my nephew it all came back to the surface,” said Echard of Bigrigg.

Bigrigg, is a mom of twins, she gave birth to her boys in February of 2021, but one was diagnosed with a heart condition. She spent 8 months in the hospital with her newborn, who is just one of about 3.5 million kids across the country living with medically complex conditions, meaning: any significant congenital or acquired health problem affecting one or multiple organ systems.

TTF is all about helping families focus on their newborn bundle of joy by making the burden of an unforeseen diagosis a little bit lighter.

You can learn more about the foundation by clicking here. On their website you an also help donate to their cause and be a part of the TTF support team.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks

Latest News

Visit greendiningnv.com or scan the QR code above to learn more about the initiative.
Green Dining Nevada looks to spread sustainability throughout Reno restaurant scene
10-11-22
Green Dining Nevada looks to spread sustainability throughout Reno restaurant scene
apartment fire
With colder weather fires move indoors, become more deadly
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather