New non-profit, ‘Tiny Toes,’ aims to support families of kids with complex medical conditions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A kick-off celebration on Sunday afternoon, to introduce Tiny Toes Foundation, a newly-established local non-profit that supports families of children with complex medical conditions.

Started up by Amy Echard and Callie Bigrigg, two moms who know exactly what it feels like to care for a child with medically complex needs.

“I actually had a medically complex child 17 years ago, but he’s great now, he’s our tech guy, but then when my sister here went through it with my nephew it all came back to the surface,” said Echard of Bigrigg.

Bigrigg, is a mom of twins, she gave birth to her boys in February of 2021, but one was diagnosed with a heart condition. She spent 8 months in the hospital with her newborn, who is just one of about 3.5 million kids across the country living with medically complex conditions, meaning: any significant congenital or acquired health problem affecting one or multiple organ systems.

TTF is all about helping families focus on their newborn bundle of joy by making the burden of an unforeseen diagosis a little bit lighter.

You can learn more about the foundation by clicking here. On their website you an also help donate to their cause and be a part of the TTF support team.

