Nevada State Treasurer files new complaint against Michele Fiore

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a complaint against Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, alleging illegal campaign contributions and a straw donor scheme.

Fiore is running against Conine for his position as state treasurer as a Republican. Conine alleges Fiore’s campaign took contributions that exceeded the $10,000 limit in 2021 and 2022.

He further alleges Fiore was engaged in a straw donor scheme to conceal the source of other donations he says would have exceeded state campaign finance limits.

As a result, Conine alleges Fiore is guilty of a felony, and says he will share his allegations with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office and state law enforcement.

In a release, Conine alleges the following details against Fiore:

Issue #1: Fiore reported contributions from numerous developers exceeding the $10,000 legal limit

In 2021, Fiore’s campaign reported two $10,000 contributions from Sherly Cordero, an executive with Blue Marble Development. Further reports show neither an amended report nor a refund to Cordero for excess contributions, a clear violation of NRS 294A.100.

Fiore also appears to have exceeded $10,000 in contributions from American West Development chairman Lawrence Canarelli over the course of 2021 and 2022 - reporting more than $17,500 from him in a six-month period. Once again, no refunds of excess contributions were ever provided.

Issue #2: Fiore accepted numerous contributions from donors who have no apparent connection to Nevada or who may not exist at all - but other evidence points to a possible straw donor scheme to hide the true source of the money

Throughout 2021 and 2022, Fiore also potentially engaged in additional unlawful campaign finance practices, since she appears to have used fake names and fake addresses for donors to funnel tens of thousands of dollars into her campaign from American West Development Company and Blue Marble Development above state campaign finance limits.

Further, Conine alleges Fiore used fake names and addresses for donors as a way to funnel tens of thousands of dollars into her campaign.

