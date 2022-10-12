Nevada recovers all jobs lost during pandemic

The newest numbers now put the state ahead of the U.S. as a whole
A sign advertises jobs in this file photo.
A sign advertises jobs in this file photo.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:09 PM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Data from the Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation shows the state of Nevada has recovered all of its jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Silver State has now reached an all-time high in jobs with 1.4 million, which is 3,000 more jobs than the previous peak of February 2020.

Employment in Nevada has gone up 90,400 since June 2021, an annual increase of 6.6%. The state’s unemployment rate now stands at 4.4%, according to DETR.

“Nevada’s economy passed another benchmark this month, recovering all of the jobs that were lost during the COVID pandemic, and doing so in a way that has more Nevadans working in better-paying jobs than before the pandemic,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Nevada has never had more jobs than we do today, and we will keep working to keep Nevada moving forward.”

The newest numbers now put Nevada ahead of the U.S. as a whole, which still needs to recover 500,000 jobs lost from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Job recovery in Reno remained the slowest among metropolitan areas in the state, adding 1,100 jobs since May. The city of Las Vegas lead the pack in that regard with 5,400 jobs since May.

