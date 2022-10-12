Nevada to receive grant money for rural healthcare improvements

Funding for the program comes from the American Rescue Plan, passed by Biden in March 2021
The money will go towards helping rural community's healthcare
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:56 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be one of 43 states and U.S. territories that will receive $110 million to improve healthcare in rural areas.

The grants will go towards 208 rural health care organizations and serve nearly five million people around the nation.

“Access to modern and sustainable health care infrastructure is critical to the health, well-being and prosperity for the millions of people who live in rural and Tribal communities,” USDA Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small said. “That’s why the Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to making sure that people who need it most, no matter where they live, have access to high-quality and reliable health care services like urgent care, primary care and dental care. Through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants I am announcing today, USDA is being a strong partner to people in 43 states and Guam.”

These investments will go towards helping build, renovate, and equipping health care facilities and clinics in rural areas.

Specifically, it will help health care providers implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs, increase staffing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing, build or renovate facilities, and purchase medical supplies.

The money will also help regional partnerships, public bodies, nonprofits, and tribes address regional rural health care problems.

$9 million for 12 rural health care organizations will also be included to help 187,000 in what the Biden administration calls energy communities, defined as areas with high concentrations of coal-dependent jobs.

