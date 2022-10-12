NDOT unveils revamped travel info system

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is unveiling a revamped version of its 511 travel info system.

The launch of the new and improved system will happen on Thursday, officially.

Upgrades to the system include:

• Upgraded route planner allows users to easily type in a starting and end location to see conditions and incidents on the drive ahead

• Enhanced base map layer offers improved navigation

• New user-friendly mobile app, available under name of Nevada 511, includes drive mode which, for safety, limits use of app to audio alerts while driving

• Dedicated trucker mode highlighting truck-specific information, such as truck parking

• As a cloud-based platform, the new system will offer additional capacity to handle higher call and log in volumes, particularly during weather and other high usage

• Improved “My 511″ route planner allows users to create free, customized routes and e-mail or push notification alerts for their most frequently-traveled routes, as well as set preferred map and traffic camera views.

To sign up, users simply log onto nvroads.com, select the “Sign Up” link and register to receive customized reports for state roads of their choice. The alerts are free. Users currently receiving alerts through the existing 511 system will need to log onto nvroads.com to sign up for alerts through the new system.

“There have been more than 13 million visits for updated highway conditions and information in just the past nine years,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow explained. “Now, the upgraded system’s easier navigation and enhanced features will help make trip planning even smoother for the many who rely on the 511 system to plan their Nevada freeway travel.”

511 was first launched in 2007.

