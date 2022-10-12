Local service club hosting sock drive for male veterans

The event will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Cypress Reno
The organizers hope to collect 500 socks
The organizers hope to collect 500 socks
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:16 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Altrusa International of Reno/Sparks is hosting its third annual sock drive for vulnerable male veterans on Thursday.

The event will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Cypress Reno in the midtown district, and will be an opportunity for people to drop off new, men’s socks to organizers.

Socks collected at the event will go to the Katie Grace Foundation, who will then distribute them to those in need in the area.

Attendees will have the chance to win raffle prizes and network with other attendees. The event’s organizers hope to collect 500 socks as part of the event.

“Small gifts matter, and as we enter the cooler season, even one donation of new socks can make a world of difference for someone in need,” said Courtney Vogt, president of Altrusa International of Reno/Sparks. “Our organization is all about finding small ways to make this a better place to live, and we would be honored to welcome others to our group, whether they’re just dropping off some socks or are interested in learning more about our various projects.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

An example of the kind of AEDs that will be handed out to the departments
Near $7 million grant will give officers new defibrillators
J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room
KOLO ATE: J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room
What the Nevada Cancer Coalition wants you to know.
“Screenings save lives.” The Nevada Cancer Coalition reminds the community of breast cancer awareness
Rancho San Rafael Regional Park during its 40 year anniversary
2 fitness courts to be built at local parks