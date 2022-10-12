Local service club hosting sock drive for male veterans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Altrusa International of Reno/Sparks is hosting its third annual sock drive for vulnerable male veterans on Thursday.

The event will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Cypress Reno in the midtown district, and will be an opportunity for people to drop off new, men’s socks to organizers.

Socks collected at the event will go to the Katie Grace Foundation, who will then distribute them to those in need in the area.

Attendees will have the chance to win raffle prizes and network with other attendees. The event’s organizers hope to collect 500 socks as part of the event.

“Small gifts matter, and as we enter the cooler season, even one donation of new socks can make a world of difference for someone in need,” said Courtney Vogt, president of Altrusa International of Reno/Sparks. “Our organization is all about finding small ways to make this a better place to live, and we would be honored to welcome others to our group, whether they’re just dropping off some socks or are interested in learning more about our various projects.”

