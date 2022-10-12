Green Dining Nevada looks to spread sustainability throughout Reno restaurant scene

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday, October 11, 2022 was Green Dining Day in Reno, a proclamation from Mayor Hillary Schieve that coincided with the launch of a new initiative in the Biggest Little City.

Green Dining Nevada is a “local collaborative coalition committed to promoting and sustainable dining practices at home and all around Nevada” comprised of multiple non-profits with support from the City of Reno and Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

“We have to look at ways to bring more efforts into the community to reduce the waste that goes to the landfill,” said Suzanne Groneman, the City of Reno’s sustainability program manager. “Also, teach people they too can reduce their waste.”

“If food waste were a country it would be the third largest country in the world behind China and the USA in terms of Greenhouse Gas emissions,” said Donna Walden, President of the GreenUp! board, one of multiple local non-profits focusing on preserving the planet together.

Green Dining Nevada involves a commitment to protecting the environment by adopting sustainable practices designed to reduce waste of both food and other products.

“They can use reusable to-go containers. They can limit the amount of single-use plastics they give out,” said Walden. “But diners can also take the pledge to participate in green dining as well.”

Maybe that means ordering less food to ensure nothing is thrown away. Or choosing not to take plastic cutlery and extra napkins.

“We know restaurants already have sustainability practices in place but we want more to join the movement and we want the community to get involved in it as well,” said Walden.

There is already a similar program in Carson City, the Green Dining District. Over the next year, organizers with Green Dining Nevada hope to get pledges from 30 restaurants and 300 individuals.

To learn more and pledge your own sustainability efforts, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.