Fire restrictions near Battle Mountain rescinded

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has rescinded fire restrictions in the Battle Mountain area.

The pull back on restrictions were made official as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and were done away with due to shorter daylight hours and cooler temperatures throughout the district.

While restrictions on public lands may no longer be in place, the BLM reminds people to still practice fire safety tips such as ensuring all campfires are dead out.

BLM says other reminders include the following:

The use of incendiary or tracer rounds while recreational shooting is always prohibited.

Target shooting – the use of steel-core ammunition can greatly increase the chance of a wildfire.

Riding motorcycles/ATVs without a spark arrester and careless smoking can all cause unwanted wildland fires.

The use of propane stoves versus campfires and charcoal grill fires is still preferred in dry conditions.

Firewood cutters must have a chainsaw with a functioning, approved spark arrester screen on the exhaust.

Open burning on private land still requires a permit from local fire departments.

Always avoid driving or parking on dry grass.

