Farmily hosting harvest festival

Farmily is holding a Harvest Festival Wednesday
Farmily is holding a Harvest Festival Wednesday(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:50 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Farmily is hosting a harvest festival Wednesday. Farmily is a local nonprofit that helps teach kids valuable live lessons through gardening.

It’ll be held at Katie’s Community Garden, which recently opened near Reno High. That’s where Farmily teaches many of its kids how to grow plants.

At the event, there’ll be live music, food trucks, ice cream, a raffle, and more.

It’s happening from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Katie’s Community Garden on Foster Drive.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

The money will go towards helping rural community's healthcare
Nevada to receive grant money for rural healthcare improvements
Secret Witness logo
Secret Witness offering reward in apparent drive by shooting from 2019
J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room
KOLO ATE: J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room
J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room is a long-time, local favorite in Gardnerville.
KOLO ATE: J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room