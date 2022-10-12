Farmily hosting harvest festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Farmily is hosting a harvest festival Wednesday. Farmily is a local nonprofit that helps teach kids valuable live lessons through gardening.

It’ll be held at Katie’s Community Garden, which recently opened near Reno High. That’s where Farmily teaches many of its kids how to grow plants.

At the event, there’ll be live music, food trucks, ice cream, a raffle, and more.

It’s happening from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Katie’s Community Garden on Foster Drive.

