World Mental Health Day: WCSD wants to add more social workers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday is World Mental Health Day and Nevada ranks last in the nation when it comes to access to care for our youth, according to Mental Health America.

Earlier this year, NAMI Western Nevada launched a teen text line, a non-crisis peer support service for those ages 14-24.

“The youth are really engaging,” said Laura Yanez, executive director. “They’re really looking for a way to connect with people with that shared lived experience.”

According to Yanez, most of the texters are middle-school-age children dealing with anxiety, depression, family relations, bullying and self-harm. She said that with the shortage of mental health professionals, schools should invest in making resources more accessible.

“Because that’s where the youth are,” she said. “What we’re seeing with teens texting in and saying ‘I’m having mental health issues’, creating that kind of environment where it was available right there in the school that they could reach out and get help, and get a response.”

That’s what the Washoe County School District (WCSD) wants to do.

Earlier this month the state department of education said it’s planning to use an $8.8 million federal grant to fund mental health programming in schools. The funding will be distributed to school districts through a competitive grant process that opens in December.

If selected, WCSD would like to have safe school professionals and/or social workers in every high school and middle school.

“Through the grace of the State Legislature, we’ve had a group of employees, safe school professionals, and social workers in schools but not all schools for several years now,” said Paul LaMarca, chief strategies officer at WCSD. “We do have a social worker or a mental health professional in most of our high schools but not all.”

He adds that adding the resource in all of the elementary schools would be cost-prohibited.

Another idea for the funds would be to support the mental health of educators.

“We know that educators need to be healthy themselves in order to provide what students need to foster learning,” said LaMarca. “In the past couple of years through ESSER funding, we have been able to provide some facilitated therapists, facilitated support opportunities for our teachers and we would like to continue to do that.”

Another feature of the Nevada Teen Text line program is the ability for parents, teachers and other concerned loved ones to prompt an initial text to their teens by sending a request to NVtextline@gmail.com.

Yanez said in Washoe County, teens are actually engaging in outbound messages from referrals.

Teens and young adults can confidentially text (775) 296-8336 from noon to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Yanez adds that the line is on track to reach 6,000 text messages this month. Operators are trained young adults with shared lived experience. The program is a highly successful and evidence-based peer support model, and it’s as easy as texting a friend when you’re feeling stressed or a little down.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

To contact WCSD’s Safe and Healthy Schools Commission Staff Liaison, call 775-353-6937.

