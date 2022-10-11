Wolf Pack focusing on fixing execution issues that have plagued team during four-game skid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “We just have to do more.”

“Not a very good night for our football team.”

“We have to play a lot better.”

These comments from the Wolf Pack football team were made after Friday’s 17-14 loss to Colorado State.

But it’s not the first time fans have heard these sentiments. As the current losing skid extends - now four games - Nevada’s head coach Ken Wilson indicates the team is not divided.

“Whenever you start leaning that direction you can always think of a play that you could’ve made that would’ve changed the game yourself,” Wilson said of keeping his guys together. “I haven’t heard much of that. Bentlee (Sanders) and the leaders on this team have been really good on both sides of the ball and wanting to get better.”

Getting better comes down to execution - a buzzword that’s been thrown around a lot within the program.

Unfortunately for the program, this is the “lack of” type.

“We got to find a way to simplify, fix, to play hard, and coaching-wise get in the right schemes where we can get the ball and be consistent in execution,” said Wilson.

The latest eye-popping issue in execution is missed blocks on the offensive line, or not making the right read in the run game. The team averages just 3.4 yards per carry on the season.

That phase of the game is getting addressed.

“If we’re not doing something well we add those periods into practice, and we take other periods out,” Wilson said on adjustments. “That’s just being able to look down the road, see the things, evaluate yourself, and not getting in a rhythm of doing the same thing because you do the same thing.”

Nevada will look to improve in its execution Saturday against Hawai’i. The trip to the tropics has been better in recent years with Nevada winning three of its last five matchups in Honolulu.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. in Reno.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.