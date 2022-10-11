WCSD hosting hiring event for bus drivers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is hosting a hiring event for bus drivers in the district.

The hiring fair will be held on Oct. 12 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at 2281 Pyramid Way in Sparks.

They are offering a salary varying from $19.93 an hour to $23.16 an hour. Registration is encouraged here, and walk-ins are welcome.

Minimum requirements for the position are as follows:

High school diploma or equivalent

Current class C driver’s license

Ability to obtain CDL Class B with school bus endorsement

WCSD will pay for training and licensing of CDL class B with endorsement.

