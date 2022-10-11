WCSD hosting hiring event for bus drivers

A Washoe County School district bus
A Washoe County School district bus
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is hosting a hiring event for bus drivers in the district.

The hiring fair will be held on Oct. 12 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at 2281 Pyramid Way in Sparks.

They are offering a salary varying from $19.93 an hour to $23.16 an hour. Registration is encouraged here, and walk-ins are welcome.

Minimum requirements for the position are as follows:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Current class C driver’s license
  • Ability to obtain CDL Class B with school bus endorsement

WCSD will pay for training and licensing of CDL class B with endorsement.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks

Latest News

The fire broke out just after 11:30 a.m.
Sparks structure fire hospitalizes 1
Fire restrictions will be eased for the Elko District thanks to cooler temperatures
BLM easing fire restrictions in Elko District
Matt Bruback in Carson City shows off his comic book collection and love for the art and...
Carson City man creates new way to collect, classify and grade comic books based on publishing emblems
The crash happened Monday evening around 7:00 p.m.
Motorcycle crash near South Lake Tahoe kills 1