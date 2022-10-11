WCSD Board of Trustees to discuss budget, new superintendent

Washoe County School District administration building
Washoe County School District administration building(KOLO-TV)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:52 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees will discuss the budget for the upcoming year and conduct a performance review of new superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield in separate meetings Tuesday.

In a special meeting at 11:00 a.m., trustees will discuss how Enfield has performed her job since taking as the new superintendent this summer.

The board’s regular meeting starts at 4:00 p.m. Trustees will address multiple issues including how enrollment impacts the current school year’s budget. Also on the agenda are an update on Enfield’s entry plan and proposed projects for the district’s capital funding program.

Both meetings will be held at the WCSD administration building on E. Ninth Street. They can also be viewed on the district’s YouTube page.

