Washoe County Sheriff’s Office hosting prescription drug roundup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a prescription drug roundup event.
The event will be hosted at various locations around Reno and Sparks on Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those locations are as follows:
Reno:
Raley’s
18144 Wedge Parkway
1630 Robb Drive
Reno Elks Lodge
591 Kumle Lane
Smith’s
750 South Meadows Parkway
175 Lemmon Drive
Sparks:
Smith’s
1255 Baring Boulevard
People are encouraged to dispose of their unwanted and/or expired prescription drugs or over the counter pills.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to safely discard prescription medications and or over the counter medications that can be harmful if used inappropriately or by someone the drugs were not prescribed for,” Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “We encourage citizens to take advantage of this opportunity.”
