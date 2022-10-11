Washoe County Sheriff’s Office hosting prescription drug roundup

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a prescription drug roundup event.

The event will be hosted at various locations around Reno and Sparks on Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those locations are as follows:

Reno:

Raley’s

18144 Wedge Parkway

1630 Robb Drive

Reno Elks Lodge

591 Kumle Lane

Smith’s

750 South Meadows Parkway

175 Lemmon Drive

Sparks:

Smith’s

1255 Baring Boulevard

People are encouraged to dispose of their unwanted and/or expired prescription drugs or over the counter pills.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to safely discard prescription medications and or over the counter medications that can be harmful if used inappropriately or by someone the drugs were not prescribed for,” Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “We encourage citizens to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.