Washoe County says Swan Lake odors “naturally occuring”

They say these odors will continue as the lake continues to dry up
Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley just north of Reno.
Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley just north of Reno.(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:42 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County says they have determined the odors being emitted from Swan Lake are naturally occurring in a review of the site.

The county’s review was conducted by the Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Community Services Department, the City of Reno and the Washoe County Health District.

Their report determined that “Naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to naturally occurring odors,” and that the odors were not present when they visited the site.

Washoe County says there were no signs of illegal dumping or contamination. In its report, Washoe County noted the area is a natural bird habitat, and that water levels have been dropping, exposing more plants and organic material that had previously been submerged.

The county also said that the City of Reno and Washoe County both operate sewer treatment plants that discharge into the lake but say both are operating as permitted.

They say that when discharges do occur, it is treated and meets discharge requirements.

Washoe County says these odors will continue as the lake continues to dry up and will not take action to address the odor.

They also say they expect the colder weather will decrease the odors, but that they will always be there.

