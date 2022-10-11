Washoe County Human Services reminds parents of safe sleep practices for infants

WCHSA shares since that 2018 there have been 26 infant deaths due to improper sleep practices.
By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:19 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - October is Infant Safe Sleep Month, and Washoe County Human Services Agency has an alert for parents. Since 2018 there have been 26 infant deaths due to improper sleep practices.

Parents need to be reminded of the ABCs. A is for Alone. Keep your baby’s sleep area close, but not where others sleep. Babies should not sleep with others in a bed, on a couch, or on a chair. B is for back. Your baby should be sleeping on their back in a safety-approved crib, which stands for C. The baby should not be sleeping with any stuffed animals, pillows, or blankets.

Ryan Gustafson with WCHSA shared an important reminder for parents, especially when wanting to bond with their babies,

“We at Washoe County Human Services, understand the importance of skin-to-skin contact and bonding with your infant, and we advocate for that. We just ask that you don’t do it during sleep time. Put the baby in the crib or the Pack ‘n’ Play. Put the crib or the Pack ‘n’ Play next to your bed at night, so you can sleep next to your child, just don’t co-sleep with them,” Gustafson said.

Bumper pads in a crib can also put a baby at risk. It is critical caregivers are also reminded of these safe sleep tips.

For more information to keep your baby safe while they sleep, click here.

