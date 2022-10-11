Trump Stumps for Nevada Republicans in Minden

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Former President Donald Trump spoke for over an hour, after landing at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Douglas County just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening. A stop on his “Save America” tour, and to endorse Nevada Republican candidates running for office this November. The message to attendees from these candidates and Trump was: “Bring the Red Wave,” encouraging voter turnout.

Trump called the upcoming election on November 8th, the “most important midterm election” to date. Prior to Trump’s arrival, various Republican candidates took to the stage to speak to the crowd, including U.S. Senate candidate, Adam Laxalt, and Gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo.

During his speech, the former president also criticized current Nevada Governor, Steve Sisolak, referring to him as “radical left” and said U.S. Senator, Catherine Cortez Masto (who is the incumbent of the Senate seat Laxalt is after,) is not respected in Washington DC.

In his speech, Trump also alluded to him potentially running for office again in 2024. He ended his speech by assuring the crowd that they will “Make America Great Again,” together.

Both Governor Steve Sisolak and Senator Cortez Masto released statements, defending their positions, against the criticisms from their political opponents Lombardo and Laxalt.

