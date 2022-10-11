Take part in the 31st annual CROP Hunger Walk to end global hunger and poverty one step at a time

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Church World Service has been hosting CROP Hunger Walks nationally since the 1969. For the last 31 years, rain or shine, even during the pandemic, people in Reno have either gathered together or walked on their own to raise awareness about hunger and poverty in our community and around the world. Here in Northern Nevada, 25% of the money raised locally goes to three local agencies (Eddy House, Ridge House, and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada) and the rest will be used for national and worldwide hunger and disaster relief.

CROP stand for “communities responding to overcome poverty.” The more funds raised, the more help there is to give to alleviate hunger in the Truckee Meadows.

Coordinator, Sherry Beard, and treasurer, Diane Hull, stopped by Morning Break to share how anyone and everyone can get involved either by donating their time, their money or their steps. There are no registration fees since the funds are raised by the walkers who solicit donations or sponsor themselves.

Last year, Reno’s CROP Hunger Walk placed 94th nationally in funds raised in the United States even though there were only 111 walkers. Both Beard and Hull hope that with a community this size, they’ll see even more participation this year.

For the last five years, the event has been dedicated in memory of Rita Jeffres. She was a devoted recruiter and fundraiser. They will be honoring her memory once again as they walk the 3-mile circuit from Idlewild Park around downtown Reno. Registration begins at 1:30 followed by the opening ceremony. Then the walk gets underway at 2 p.m.

For more information, click here or contact Sherry Beard at beard-fe@nvbell.net.

