Sparks structure fire hospitalizes 1

The fire broke out just after 11:30 a.m.(WFIE)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire broke out at the Spanish Oak apartments Tuesday, hospitalizing one person.

The Sparks Fire Department responded to the call just after 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from a ground floor unit.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and keep it to the room of origin.

One male was treated by Sparks Fire on scene for smoke inhalation and transported to a hospital.

The fire remains under investigation. Sparks Police assisted with evacuations.

