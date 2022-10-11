Sparks passes new laws to protect children during domestic violence incidents

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks has announced the passage of new laws aiming to better protect children during domestic violence incidents in their presence or when they say they are the victim of child abuse.

The new laws add battery in the presence of a child, domestic violence in the presence of a child and abuse, neglect, or endangerment as part of the municipal code.

Sparks City Council unanimously approved the proposals of city attorney Wes Duncan on Monday, and those laws were put into immediate effect upon their passage.

Duncan believes these proposals will help protect these children and deter abusers from committing violent acts in their presence.

“Domestic violence not only affects the victims who are physically hurt by their abusers, but it also harms children who are present for these acts of violence,” said Duncan.

“Unfortunately, we have seen more and more domestic violence cases involving children who witness this terrible violence. Our office will do all we can to protect children from abusers and we aim to fully break the cycle of violence by prosecuting abusers under this new law. I hope the message is abundantly clear that the Sparks City Attorney’s Office will use every available resource to stand up for children and victims of domestic violence in our community,” he continued.

No state specific statute currently prohibits committing domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Duncan initiated the ordinance because he thought it was a necessary tool for police officers and prosecutors in Sparks.

