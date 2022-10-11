Republican 1/6 committee member endorses Nevada’s Aguilar; a Democrat

From Adam Kinzinger's Country First website
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:56 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (KOLO) - Republican House member and January 6th committee member, Adam Kinzinger, has announced his endorsement of Cisco Aguilar for Nevada Secretary of State.

Aguilar, a Democrat, is running against Republican Jim Marchant in the Nov. 8 election. Kinzinger had the following to say of Aguilar:

“(Cisco) Aguilar has proven he has the experience and integrity to serve as Secretary of State, the top election official in Nevada. His opponent is an extremist election denier who demonstrates greater loyalty to Donald Trump than to our constitution and institutions.”

Kinzinger rose to prominence as being one of the only Republicans who was an outspoken critic of former President Trump.

He is one of two Republicans to serve on the January 6th committee, the other being Liz Cheney.

