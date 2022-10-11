Reno City Council members partner with law enforcement after recent ‘sideshows’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many Reno residents are still concerned about sideshows after hundreds of people took over intersections last week.

Reno City Council member Naomi Duerr and Mayor Hillary Schieve touched on this issue at a press conference late last week. They say the council hopes to partner with local and state law enforcement to prevent illegal sideshows in the future.

Duerr has asked for sideshows to be an item on the City Council agenda. She hopes to create a place for the council to communicate with the public and local police.

Adding this item to the agenda will allow the council to learn more about what the police chief needs to be successful if this activity happens in the future.

“Is it more staff, is it a different kind of staff, is it technology? What does he need to better be able to deal with this situation?” Duerr said.

She also commended law enforcement for tracking down those involved with past sideshows and says the last update she received included hundreds of citations related to the illegal car shows.

“45 people have been arrested, 381 cited, about 20 vehicles impounded. Those are important numbers, that is our law enforcement officers taking action,” Duerr said.

Duerr also said she hopes to take these issues before the state legislature in the future and request higher penalties for those involved, whether people are driving or spectating.

“What we want to make sure is that this kind of activity does not get swept up into a citable offense,” Duerr said.

“We want to make sure that there is an actual penalty associated with that, possible arrest, possible incarceration, possible vehicle impoundment. There are very important in order to stop this activity.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.