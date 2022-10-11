Motorcycle crash near South Lake Tahoe kills 1

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A motorcycle crash near South Lake Tahoe left one person dead, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP says that around 7:15 p.m. Monday, a man was riding his Harley-Davidson on SR-4 eastbound when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve in the roadway.

The motorcycle traversed to the north side of the roadway and the rider was fully ejected, landing on the dirt shoulder.

The rider, who has not been identified pending the notification of the family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles or parties appear to be involved.

