Man arrested for stealing brass animal statues from cemetery, deputies say

Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, is facing several charges after he stole at least four brass...
Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, is facing several charges after he stole at least four brass animal statues from a cemetery, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Joyce Lupiani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) – A Georgia man was arrested over the weekend for stealing at least four brass animal statues from a cemetery, according to officials.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they determined Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, was responsible for the thefts that happened back in August at Gainesville’s Memorial Park Cemetery.

On Saturday, deputies received a call about a stolen truck that was spotted in a neighborhood. When they arrived, they found Villalobos behind the wheel.

Deputies said Villalobos drove directly at one of the patrol vehicles, causing the deputy to swerve to avoid a collision. He then sped away.

Deputies found the truck in another subdivision and arrested Villalobos at a home in that neighborhood.

For Saturday’s incident, Villalobos has been charged with felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and several traffic violations. Additionally, he is facing charges for the stolen truck.

He is also facing charges related to the brass statues taken from the cemetery.

A second suspect in the cemetery statutes case, Abigail Magdalena Reyes, was arrested and charged Sept. 13. She is out on bond.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks

Latest News

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
Jodi Page
Dallas woman missing in Plumas County
File photo of money
More than $100 million approved for Nevada small businesses
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime