KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin’s gourmet mac-n-cheese gets us excited for Bacon, Bourbon and Brews

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mac-n-cheese isn’t just for kids. It can also be refined dish for sit down dinners or picnics in the park. And Chef Jonathan Chapin’s gourmet mac-n-cheese with bacon includes, smoked gouda, mozzarella and even Verdi Local BBQ sauce!

This dish is what Reno Recipes will be showcasing at this Friday’s Bacon, Bourbon and Brews event for CARE Chest. Executive Director, Anne Schiller, joined us in the KOLO Cooks kitchen to share how this event helps provide life-changing medical resources to Nevadans in need. Friday’s event will feature several chefs, craft beer makers and distillers like Verdi Local Distillery’s Jeremy Baumann who also stopped by the show to show off two of his favorite seasonal cocktails perfect for fall.

Ingredients:

Bowtie noodles

1 shallot (diced)

3 cloves garlic (diced)

1/4 cup chardonnay (Nevada Sunset Winery )

Center cut peppered bacon

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup BBQ sauce (Verdi Local Distillery)

1/2 cup heavy cream

Smoked gouda

Mozzarella

Directions:

Cook noodles al dente. Brown the garlic and shallot in a pan. Deglaze pan with wine until reduced. Add heavy cream, bacon, cheese, salt and pepper, and BBQ sauce. When the cheese sauce thickens, stir in noodles until coated. Pour in bowl and top with more bacon.

Bacon, Bourbon and Brews is Friday, Oct. 14 at The Depot in Reno from 4-9 p.m. Click here to buy tickets and get more information.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

