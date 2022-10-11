Indigenous Peoples Day at TMCC

Indigenous Peoples Day at TMCC
Indigenous Peoples Day at TMCC(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It isn’t officially recognized everywhere. On some calendars it’s still Columbus Day but here in Reno and on the campus of Truckee Meadows Community College Monday was Indigenous People’s Day. The school marked the occasion with dance, demonstration and a history lesson,

The outline of that history was a timeline that stretches back before that other claimant for recognition this day ever set foot in this hemisphere. A long, sad list of of losses from the physical violence of war and eviction from ancestral lands to the cultural violence of enforced reeducation in boarding schools. A history that includes the loss of life, culture and language.

But that history is finally being told and Indigenous Peoples Day and events like this are part of that recovery.

“I believe it’s recognizing the struggles we’ve been through,” said Chairman Araln Melendez of the Ren-Sparks Indian Colony, “but it recognizes the pride we have in being who we are. So I think that’s really the story.”

Nevada h=i been home to four different tribes, each with their own culture and language. That too, is being recovered.

“We’re starting to build that back up through education,” says Melendez. We teach Paiute and Shoshone in some of the language classes here and at UNRfor example as well as some of the high schools.”

Those are important steps for today’s generations of native Americans, but Melendez says a clear-eyed look at that often tragic history along with an appreciation for what remains has value for all of us.

“How native Americans look at the earth. How we look at life and recycles. And so we want them to really understand and learn from native American practices that still work today.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno; $5,000 reward offered
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
A car spins donuts at Lakeside and McCarran on Oct. 1, 2022
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks

Latest News

Harvest Train
Harvest Train at the Nevada State Railroad Museum
Harvest Train
Harvest Train Event
City of Reno Micromobility Project
City of Reno Micromobility Project
Harvest Train Event
Harvest Train at the Nevada State Museum
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather