Harvest Train at the Nevada State Railroad Museum
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate fall with the Harvest Train event in Carson City. It’s returning to the Nevada State Railroad Museum this weekend. Families can enjoy a ride on a historic locomotive, carnival games, and a pumpkin patch.
Tickets are available at the museum the day of and include museum admission and unlimited train rides. Kids 3 and under are free. Adam Michalski visited KOLO 8 to talk about what makes the event something families look forward to every year.
