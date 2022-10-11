DMV offering walk-in voter registration to new Nevadans

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Motor Vehicles will be offering walk-in voter registration for new residents of Nevada.

New residents can transfer their out-of-state driver license or ID and apply for voter registration without the need for an appointment at DMV offices.

DMV offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno will serve those walk-ins from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday until election day on Nov. 8.

Residents of the state who hold a valid driver’s license, ID cards, or Interim Document issued at the DMV will have a number of options for voter registration.

The DMV will submit registration data automatically on a daily basis through Nov. 8. You can register, update or view your registration online here.

Those looking to take advantage of the DMV’s special hours should be ready to transfer their out of state license or ID and their vehicle registration if needed.

