Dallas woman missing in Plumas County

Her family expected her home on Friday, but they have not heard from her
Jodi Page
Jodi Page(Nathaniel Goss)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:14 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 45-year-old Jodi Page.

According to Page’s family, she was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno, Nevada.

Her family expected her home on Friday, but they have not heard from her.

Plumas County Sheriff confirmed an active investigation is underway and investigators have received promising leads Tuesday morning.

The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office (530) 283-6375.

