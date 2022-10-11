Chocolate-Whiskey pairing slated for this Thursday

Vanilla Bourbon Truffle at Dorinda's Chocolates
(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:04 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chocolates headed down a conveyor belt may have you thinking of the famous “I Love Lucy” episode.

We are at Dorinda’s Chocolates where the chocolate headed down the line is being made for a special event this Thursday at Rancharrah.

A chocolate-whiskey pairing with Frey Ranch Distillery

“We wanted to give the adults something to be happy for --Halloween which is whiskey and chocolate,” says Dustin Vance of Dorinda’s Chocolates.

Chocolates for the event include a Vanilla Bourbon Truffle, along with an Old-Fashioned Truffle. They will be paired with a Frey Bourbon infused Manhattan or Hot Toddy, along with other alcohol elements for a different taste treat.

“If you think of carmel so, sugar cooked to really delicious, nutty flavor that goes really well with an aggressive, bitter tasting whiskey,” says Vance. “ “Old Fashioned, think orange. some of those flavors are very, very good. We’ve paired them with the Frey Ranch Bourbon,” he says.

Dorinda’s will make more than three-thousand pumpkin truffles, and the Halloween figurines are a big hit this time of year.

Their crew is busy in the back pumping out these seasonal chocolates as well. A portion of sales will be going to the Veterans Guest House during the month of October....the Vanilla Bourbon Truffle and the Old Fashioned Truffle will be available here after the whiskey pairing event this week.

For more information: https://dorindaschocolates.com/

