Carson City man creates new way to collect, classify and grade comic books based on publishing emblems

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Most people probably look at comic book and see the colorful characters, the eye-catching title or perhaps how worn the pages are which symbolize all the love bestowed upon them.

That’s not the case for comic book enthusiast, Matt Bruback.

“I started noticing some really cool emblems,” he said.

The emblems are usally so small they seem almost insignificant, but Bruback says these company logos introduce a whole a new way to collect, classify and grade comic books.

“I started finding the first logos of these different amazing comics and I don’t know... It just felt like it was important to preserve them,” Bruback said. “Nobody else had noticed them. Nobody else was really talking about them.”

And yet Bruback quickly discovered there was a lot of history contained within each logo.

For example, Bruback explained how the first Archie logo appeared on the cover of Wilber Comics #7 along with an inside advertisement.

“And when I saw this, I was like, wow, these comic companies really valued this,” Bruback said. “It just spoke to me.”

Now he’s on the hunt to add more first emblems to his collection.

“That’s the first Harvey Comics logo,” he showed KOLO 8′s Katey Roshetko. “[That’s] the first Quality Comics logo ever.”

In total, he now has fourteen first logos so far.

“It truly is art,” Bruback said. “I mean as you noticed, I have this art on my walls, I have it all over the place.”

Only his passion doesn’t stop there. He has also created a unified coding scale to grade comic books based on their emblems.

“In regards to historical value, it’s super significant,” Bruback said.

He calls it the Comic Guide Catalog or CGC Scale.

“First, you find the copyright date; then it’s the publishing date which is typically months later,” he explained. “And then sometimes, you’ll have a situation like with Journey into Mystery #69 and Patsy Walker #95. Both have the same copyright date and the same publication date so the only thing that differentiates the order is alphabetical order.”

This classification formula is so effective that it’s been validated by an archivist in Los Angeles making the CGC Scale an institutional standard.

“It really truly afforded the comic industry the ability to figure out which comics had these rare brand emblems,” he said.

Bruback’s collection will one day be vies by the public and he’s working with a few museums now to showcase his collection.

“I feel like this will be something I’ll always showcase and I’ll always be very proud of,” he said.

However, until then, he’ll be able to privately admire the art, history and science displayed in his home.

