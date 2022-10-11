Caltrans aims to reopen highway 190 by end of October

INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - Highway 190 is expected to reopen in Inyo County by the end of October. Two sections of the highway were closed following storms on September 10 and 13 that washed away sections of the roadway. One section is on the west side of Towne Pass in Death Valley National Park. The other section is between the towns of Olancha and Darwin.

The section between Olancha and Darwin is expected to open Wednesday. The section west of Towne Pass is expected to reopen by Oct. 31. Drivers may face delays as crews continue to work in the area.

“We want to thank the team at Fisher Sand and Gravel Company for their swift and rigorous response to this urgent matter,” said Caltrans District 9 Director Ryan Dermody. “Because of their efforts, great progress is being made to fully reopen this highway. In order for the highway to reopen as quickly as possible, we need the public to respect the closures that are currently in place on State Route 190. With the repair work currently underway, the highway is effectively a construction zone. So for the safety of the public, our Caltrans crew members, and the contractors working to reopen the highway, we ask that drivers do not attempt to bypass the closure points on the highway.”

