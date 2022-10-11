Authorities ask for public’s help identifying pair of burglary suspects

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two burglary suspects.

SPD says in the early morning hours of one July day, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the 10000 block of Palladium Mine Drive for a report of a residential burglary that had just occurred.

The exact day was not given.

Cameras at the location captured what appeared to be two white male adults entering a home. The suspects stole several thousand dollars’ worth of the victim’s possessions.

SPD urges anyone who can identify the suspects to contact the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program at 775-353-5585 or to call Secret Witness.

