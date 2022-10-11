2 fitness courts to be built at local parks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two new fitness courts will be coming to San Rafael Regional Park and South Valleys Regional Park.

The Washoe Board of Commissioners approved the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funding to build the parks.

The Board hopes they will provide opportunities for residents to get opportunities for physical activity. The courts will also display local art.

Funding for those parks, $312,000, will be provided primarily through ARPA funding under the Stong Health Communities designation.

The remaining 24%, or $100,000, will be covered by a grant from Renown Health.

