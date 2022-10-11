2 fitness courts to be built at local parks

Rancho San Rafael Regional Park during its 40 year anniversary
Rancho San Rafael Regional Park during its 40 year anniversary
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:17 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two new fitness courts will be coming to San Rafael Regional Park and South Valleys Regional Park.

The Washoe Board of Commissioners approved the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funding to build the parks.

The Board hopes they will provide opportunities for residents to get opportunities for physical activity. The courts will also display local art.

Funding for those parks, $312,000, will be provided primarily through ARPA funding under the Stong Health Communities designation.

The remaining 24%, or $100,000, will be covered by a grant from Renown Health.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks

Latest News

WCHSA shares since that 2018 there have been 26 infant deaths due to improper sleep practices.
Washoe County Human Services reminds parents of safe sleep practices for infants
Fundraiser for the Note-Able Music Therapy Services
Match for Music: Benefiting Note-Able Music Therapy Services
New exhibit at the Stewart Indian School and Culture Center.
“Dancing with the Earth, Dancing with the People”: A new exhibit featured at the Stewart Indian School Museum
City of South Lake Tahoe logo
Some City of South Lake Tahoe offices closing for Indigenous People’s Day