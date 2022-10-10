WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is addressing rumors of a threat made against Reed High School in Sparks.

In a Connect Ed call, WCSD says they are aware of the rumors circulating on social media of an incident supposed to take place at Reed High School.

The nature of the rumors was not specified by school officials.

They say their school police are investigating and that there is no evidence of a credible threat.

WCSD also says that if any parents see alarming material on social media, that they should call police and not share that information.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.