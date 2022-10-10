WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread

They say their school police are investigating and that there is no evidence of a credible threat
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada(Wade Barnett)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is addressing rumors of a threat made against Reed High School in Sparks.

In a Connect Ed call, WCSD says they are aware of the rumors circulating on social media of an incident supposed to take place at Reed High School.

The nature of the rumors was not specified by school officials.

They say their school police are investigating and that there is no evidence of a credible threat.

WCSD also says that if any parents see alarming material on social media, that they should call police and not share that information.

