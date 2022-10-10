State of Nevada launches website for abortion access in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak
Gov. Steve Sisolak(gener8tor)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the state of Nevada are launching a website related to abortion access in the state.

The website, which can be found here, outlines the legality of abortion in the Silver State, how to report Crisis Pregnancy Centers, as well as the cost and types of abortions.

He called this website another step in protecting abortion access, saying there has been an uptick in what he calls misinformation in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“As Governor, I am committed to ensuring Nevadans have access to reproductive health care without fear or shame,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “We will not abandon the right to an abortion, and we will protect those in need of care. This website is one more step forward in this work.”

Sisolak also reiterated that the state of Nevada does not direct or disburse any general fund toward crisis pregnancy centers as long as he is in power.

