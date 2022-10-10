State agencies team up to stop drunk drivers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police is joining with other law enforcement agencies across the state in an effort to stop impaired drivers.

Starting today through Oct. 31, police agencies across Nevada will be joining forces to apprehend impaired drivers.

135 people died on Nevada roadways in 2020 due to an impaired driver. So far this year, 274 people have died on the state’s roadways, a decrease of nearly 5%.

NSP also reminds people that an impaired driver doesn’t just mean one inhibited by alcohol, it can also mean one inhibited by anything that can impair your ability to drive.

The partnership is part of their “There’s No Excuse for Driving Under the Influence” campaign.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.