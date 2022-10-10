Semi crash shuts down westbound I-80

LOVELOCK, Nev. (KOLO) - A semi crash near Lovelock has shutdown westbound I-80, police said Monday.

The crash was reported just before 10:00 a.m. As a result of the crash, cooking oil is covering a 75-100 yard stretch of the roadway. A crew is on its way to clean the oil up.

The semi truck caught fire and was subsequently engulfed in flames. It was hauling three trailers when one of them disconnected, causing another vehicle to crash into it.

The driver of the semi escaped with only minor injuries. There is no word on the status of the driver who collided with the trailer.

Police say possibly two other vehicles were involved, but that has not been confirmed.

There is no estimated time for reopening the roadway.

