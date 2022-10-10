Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VALDEZ, Alaska (Gray News) – A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska.
According to the Valdez Police Department, officers got a call about a sea lion wandering in the road. Police said when officers arrived, the animal looked distressed and tired.
Police said thanks to some “creative vehicle herding” by officers and a local resident, they were able to get the sea lion safely back to the tidelands.
In a Facebook post, the police department said it was “a legit happy ending for all of us and our new friend.”
