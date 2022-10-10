RPD awarded grants for traffic safety

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department has been given tens of thousands of dollars for traffic safety.

The grants are as follows:

  • $53,097 for DUI enforcement: Money from this grant will go towards DUI saturation enforcement. The purchase of two oral fluid roadside analysis units will also be made possible thanks to this money.
  • $40,000 for pedestrian enforcement: Funding from this grant will go toward enforcement and education related to pedestrian safety. The operations will go towards identifying and correcting illegal and problematic behaviors among both drivers and pedestrians while targeting areas with high pedestrian generators with the goal of reducing pedestrian traffic collisions.
  • $21,525 will go towards reducing student involved crashes. It will go towards funding at least 70 five hour long blocks of enforcement during the school year.
  • $84,000 will go towards department participation in a statewide high visibility multi-jurisdictional traffic enforcement events that are focused on reducing fatalities and serious injury crashes in Nevada.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno; $5,000 reward offered
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
A car spins donuts at Lakeside and McCarran on Oct. 1, 2022
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks

Latest News

Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
Traffic is being diverted through Lovelock
Traffic diverted through Lovelock due to I-80 semi crash
Match for Music
Match for Music: Fundraiser for Note-Able Music Therapy Services
Sparks Police Dept.
Man convicted of domestic battery in Sparks