RPD awarded grants for traffic safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department has been given tens of thousands of dollars for traffic safety.

The grants are as follows:

$53,097 for DUI enforcement: Money from this grant will go towards DUI saturation enforcement. The purchase of two oral fluid roadside analysis units will also be made possible thanks to this money.

$40,000 for pedestrian enforcement: Funding from this grant will go toward enforcement and education related to pedestrian safety. The operations will go towards identifying and correcting illegal and problematic behaviors among both drivers and pedestrians while targeting areas with high pedestrian generators with the goal of reducing pedestrian traffic collisions.

$21,525 will go towards reducing student involved crashes. It will go towards funding at least 70 five hour long blocks of enforcement during the school year.

$84,000 will go towards department participation in a statewide high visibility multi-jurisdictional traffic enforcement events that are focused on reducing fatalities and serious injury crashes in Nevada.

