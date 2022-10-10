Pedestrian dies after being hit by commercial vehicle

By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:51 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating after a man was killed when he was struck by a commercial vehicle. It happened Friday morning near East Fifth Street and Elko Avenue. The pedestrian suffered a head injury.

Officers believe the man who died was homeless and his name has not been released.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reno Police Department.

