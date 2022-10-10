NSP arrests 3 in Lincoln County for illegal marijuana grow

Lincoln County, Nev. (KOLO) - Three men have been arrested in a September operation that seized illegal drugs and eradicated an illegal marijuana grow site in Lincoln County, Nevada.

On Sept. 18, officials with seven Nevada agencies, including the DEA and the Bureau of Land Management, conducted the operation on a remote patch of wilderness in Lincoln County.

Their operation resulted in the seizure of around 8,700 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7.8 million.

Marcelino Madrigal, Antonio Madrigal, and Jesus Garcia Lopez were all arrested in the operation and charged with trafficking marijuana of more than 5,000 pounds.

Their arrests stem from a February 2022 incident in which a local hunter contacted the Nevada State Police and said he believed he walked into an illegal grow site while scouting in the area.

Surveillance by NSP indicated the hunter had come upon a historical illegal grow site that had once again become active.

NSP says illegal grow sites like these pose public health risks, as highly toxic pesticides are often used in such grow sites. They also say those working the sites can be a danger to people recreating in the area.

If you come across an illegal grow site, you are encouraged to call 775-684-7412.

