Match for Music: Benefiting Note-Able Music Therapy Services

A matching grant will help expand the organization’s services
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Note-Able Music Therapy Services is expanding in the area.

Back in July, the organization moved into a new location on Orovada Street. The building was formerly the site of High Desert Montessori School, and about triples the space the organization previously had.

Note-Able Music Therapy Services addresses physical, social, and mental health needs in our community by offering a range of adaptive music, music therapy, and neurologic music therapy services. It’s organizers have a plan to expand services and turn into into a regional model for how music can improve the mental health of a community.

While there are long-term renovation plans, there are also immediate needs that need to be paid for. So, the Stillwater Foundation has offered to match dollar-for-dollar every donation made up to $100,000.

For more information on the fundraising campaign, and the programs offered by the Note-Able Music Therapy Services, click here.

