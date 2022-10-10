Man convicted of domestic battery in Sparks

By Kevin Sheridan
Oct. 10, 2022
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been convicted of domestic battery, the City of Sparks announced Monday.

Jonathan Gomez-Gomez was convicted on one count. On the morning of Nov. 10, 2020 officers with the Sparks Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a call of a domestic disturbance.

There, a woman said Gomez-Gomez, her then boyfriend and father of her child, had gotten angry she had received a text message from an unknown phone number.

He then took her phone before she got it back, sparking an argument which escalated to Gomez-Gomez grabbing her by the hair, pulling her backwards and causing scratches along her back in an attempt to get the phone back.

Gomez-Gomez also caused a deep scratch to her cheek when he forced the victim’s face to the phone in an attempt to unlock it.

He left the home when she threatened to call the police.

An officer with the Sparks Police Department set up a time to speak with Gomez-Gomez, but he never appeared for that appointment. As a result, Sparks PD issued an arrest warrant for him.

“The Sparks City Attorney’s Office is committed to protecting victims of domestic violence,” said Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan.  “Our ‘End the Silence of Domestic Violence’ initiative is focused on protecting our community’s most vulnerable citizens and holding domestic abusers accountable. We will continue to use the office’s resources to prosecute and deter this behavior in our community.”

