Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile strikes

CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, TELEGRAM, STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE UKRAINE, THE INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE OF RUSSIA, STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, MAXAR
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:42 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of missile strikes.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight Saturday from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
Daniel Leyva
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno; $5,000 reward offered
A car spins donuts at Lakeside and McCarran on Oct. 1, 2022
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno

Latest News

A new round of Russian cruise missiles hits the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia, killing at least...
Deadly Russian strike in Ukraine following bridge blast
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts
Dionne Williamson, of Patuxent River, Md., grooms Woody before her riding lesson at Cloverleaf...
As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health
x
Tracking the City’s 200 Million Dollar Accelerate Memphis Neighborhoods Plan