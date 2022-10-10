“Dancing with the Earth, Dancing with the People”: A new exhibit featured at the Stewart Indian School Museum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today is Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The Stewart Indian School Culture Center and Museum have a new exhibit coming this week.

The exhibit is called Dancing with the Earth, Dancing for the People: Pow Wow Regalia, and Art of the Great Basin at the Great Basin Native Artists Galler by Melissa Merelo-Moose.

From sculptures, photography, pow-wow dance regalia, and beadwork, curator Melero-Moose shared this exhibit gives a small view into pow wow culture. A pow wow is a social gathering of dance, art exhibitions, and cultural exchange.

Merelo-Moose curates exhibits for the museum throughout the year, Bobbi Rahder, the director of the museum shared why this one is so unique,

“In this one, it’s very personal for Melissa. A lot of these regalia outfits have been made by her family members and some of them are outfits that were made for her son to dance in pow wows. I think it means a lot to her to put together an exhibit about what is a pow wow as a social gathering as a competitive dance,” Rahder said.

The exhibit will be open to the public this Wednesday.

